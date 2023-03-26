Horizen Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Horizen has a total market cap of $138.29 million and $5.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.24 or 0.00036775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00129478 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00055729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,510,588 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

