Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 41 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

GS traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.57. 2,457,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

