Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $240.50. 910,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,949. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

