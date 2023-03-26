Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $787,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,157 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,165 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 40,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

