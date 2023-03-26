Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 286 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TEL traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,059. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.