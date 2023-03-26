Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 57,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.35. 6,625,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

