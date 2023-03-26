Huobi Token (HT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $3.66 or 0.00013342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $594.50 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

