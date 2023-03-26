Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Ideal Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
