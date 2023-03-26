Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Ideal Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ideal Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.