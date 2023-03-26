Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWRGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Ideal Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ideal Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

