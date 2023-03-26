Inchcape plc (INCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Inchcape Trading Down 3.7 %

INCH opened at GBX 730 ($8.96) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 640.10 ($7.86) and a one year high of GBX 941 ($11.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 899.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 826.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($13.89) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($15.84) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inchcape currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.11).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

