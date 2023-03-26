Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,857 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up about 6.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.