Insider Buying: Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Purchases A$27,000.00 in Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Rating) insider John Larsen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($18,120.81).

Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45.

Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Sequoia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

