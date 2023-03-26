Insider Selling: HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 42,200 Shares of Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 42,200 shares of HPQ Silicon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$11,394.00.

HPQ Silicon Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVE:HPQ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.27. 66,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$94.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.62.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

