Insider Selling: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells £2,560,924.80 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 566.40 ($6.96) on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 567 ($6.96). The company has a market cap of £14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,720.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 515.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 518.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.98) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.45) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

