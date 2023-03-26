Insider Selling: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells £2,560,924.80 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19).
Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 566.40 ($6.96) on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 567 ($6.96). The company has a market cap of £14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,720.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 515.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 518.85.
Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
