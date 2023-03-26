IOST One Day Volume Tops $9.03 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $196.12 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00332512 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,257.80 or 0.26008815 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009613 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.