IoTeX (IOTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.01 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $234.19 million and $7.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00330901 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.83 or 0.25882755 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009634 BTC.
About IoTeX
IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,810,577 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars.
