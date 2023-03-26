IoTeX (IOTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.01 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $234.19 million and $7.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IoTeX

IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,810,577 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

