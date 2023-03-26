iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,622 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $105.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

