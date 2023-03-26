iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

