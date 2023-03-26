iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.