iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,289,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $236.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

