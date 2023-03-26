iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Decreased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,884 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 959,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period.

OEF stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.56.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

