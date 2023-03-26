Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €53.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BC8. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €41.42 ($44.54) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €39.72 and its 200 day moving average is €37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 52-week high of €53.90 ($57.96).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

