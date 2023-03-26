Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,290 ($15.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($13.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.11).

INCH opened at GBX 730 ($8.96) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 826.63. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 640.10 ($7.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 941 ($11.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,636.36%.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

