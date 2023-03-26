Jim Prower Acquires 48,000 Shares of The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) Stock

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) insider Jim Prower bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £36,480 ($44,799.21).

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 79.10 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The PRS REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75.30 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £434.46 million, a PE ratio of 376.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,904.76%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

