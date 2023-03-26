Joystick Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $11,987.74 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00199892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,834.07 or 1.00112239 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06901466 USD and is up 19.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,888.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

