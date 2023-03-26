JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades SINOPEC Engineering (Group) (OTCMKTS:SENGF) to Neutral

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SENGF opened at $0.56 on Friday. SINOPEC Engineering has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.56.
