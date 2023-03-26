Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. 1,571,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.09.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

