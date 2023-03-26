Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 301 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $370.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

