Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,426,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 4.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,274,000 after buying an additional 2,999,283 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,994,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,487 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 929.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,421 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,807,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

