Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,079,959. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

