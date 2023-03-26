Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $36,410,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Price Performance

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,499.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,461.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.