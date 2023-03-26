Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $140.43 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

