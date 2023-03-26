Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $125.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.