Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 330 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
