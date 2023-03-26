Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average of $263.46. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

