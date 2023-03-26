Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3617 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $20.04 on Friday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment focuses on refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas, and other industries. The Automotive segment covers the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, and defense sectors.

