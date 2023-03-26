Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3617 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $20.04 on Friday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.
About Koç Holding A.S.
