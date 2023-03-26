Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.