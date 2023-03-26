Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 578.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,440 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

