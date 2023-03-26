Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

VT opened at $88.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

