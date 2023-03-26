Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

