Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $70.81 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 61,498 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Salesforce worth $70,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $190.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

