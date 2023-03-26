Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eaton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after buying an additional 244,082 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ETN opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

