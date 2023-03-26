Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 20,310 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.