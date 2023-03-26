Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 409 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

NYSE NSC opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

