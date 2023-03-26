Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,801 shares of company stock worth $11,503,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 239.50 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

