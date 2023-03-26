LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 304,280 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,280 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho accounts for about 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.95% of QuidelOrtho worth $53,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth about $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after buying an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after buying an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after buying an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QDEL opened at $87.08 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

