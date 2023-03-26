LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $172.74 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 5.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Intuit worth $172,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,347,192,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 325,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,651,000 after acquiring an additional 139,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $429.57 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.97. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

