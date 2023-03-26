LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $23.40 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 473,510 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.59% of Haemonetics worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $77.42 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.