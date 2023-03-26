LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $23.40 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAEGet Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 473,510 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.59% of Haemonetics worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $77.42 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

