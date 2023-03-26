LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $37.92 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,435 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises about 1.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $37,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMG opened at $136.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

