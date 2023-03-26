LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 167.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $17.54 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

