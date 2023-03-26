LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.96% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,346,000 after buying an additional 32,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,732,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 128,789 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,719,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 208,707 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $17,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 135.29%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

